YMC Offers Novel Choices in Wide Pore Reversed-Phase Columns for Bioseparations

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Researchers seeking to characterize large biomolecules routinely use LC/MS for the elucidation of structural data. In order to provide researchers with reliable choices for the separation itself, YMC has developed two complementary reversed-phase materials.



These new stationary phases are based on the same hybrid silica wide-pore (300Å) particles, and are designed for HPLC and UHPLC separations of antibodies, proteins, peptides, and oligonucleotides, including biomolecules over 10,000Da molecular weight.



The wide 300 Å pore size of the YMC-Triart Bio phases enables improved large molecule interaction with the surface of the stationary phase. Compared to conventional phases that use smaller pore sizes, peak shape is improved; closely resolved sample components are better separated; and quantitative results are more reproducible.



- YMC-Triart Bio C18 is a C18/ODS stationary phase (USP designation L1). YMC-Triart Bio C18 is useful for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), proteins, and oligonucleotides, and is particularly advantageous with biomolecules between 10k and 100k Da molecular weight. YMC-Triart Bio C18 is also ideal for use in peptide mapping.



- YMC-Triart Bio C4 is a butyl stationary phase (USP designation L26). YMC-Triart Bio C4 is less hydrophobic than Bio C18 and excels at intact monoclonal antibody separations. YMC-Triart Bio C4 is compatible with 100% aqueous mobile phases when necessary.



Because YMC-Triart is highly stable at elevated temperatures, it is advantageous for some mAbs, such as Bevacizumab, which remain adsorbed on-column at and below 50°C.



Both YMC-Triart Bio C18 and YMC-Triart Bio C4 are available in 1.9µm (for UHPLC), 3µm, and 5µm particle sizes. YMC supplies columns in a wide variety of inner diameters and bed lengths. Two column fabrication types are offered: standard stainless steel and PEEK-lined stainless steel (useful when an inert separation environment is necessary).



As with all YMC-Triart products, chromatographers enjoy a rugged stationary phase that is stable over a wide range of temperature (up to 90°C) and pH (1-10 for Bio C4, and 1-12 for Bio C18) allowing these parameters to be used as tools for optimizing separation conditions, without having to worry about stationary phase durability. This provides the biochromatographer with additional freedom to optimize these important separation conditions, without having to worry about stationary phase durability.



Additional details on YMC-Triart Bio C18 can be found at: https://www.ymcamerica.com/ymc-triart-bio-c18-analytical/



Additional details on YMC-Triart Bio C4 can be found at: https://www.ymcamerica.com/ymc-triart-bio-c4-analytical/



YMC America can be contacted by email at info@ymcamerica.com or by phone at 888-341-8380.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally.

See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/