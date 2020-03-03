YMC PEEK-Lined HPLC Columns Improve Separation of Metal-Sensitive Analytes

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- A two-page flyer describes YMC's "metal-free" columns.



Some molecules of interest in HPLC separations interact with the stainless steel surfaces and fitting components of conventional HPLC columns. This can lead to poor peak shape and poor reproducibility between injections, and also over the life of the column.



YMC overcomes these problems by utilizing columns lined with polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and equipped with PEEK frits. PEEK is characteristically inert compared to stainless steel.



Sample interaction with stainless steel can sometimes be a problem with biomolecules such as proteins, peptides, nucleotides, and antibodies.



Metal coordination compounds, which have a phosphate group in their structure, tend to show poor peak shape by interacting with the metal(s) in traditional stainless steel columns.



YMC's flyer shows examples of improved peak shape achieved by using YMC PEEK-lined columns. YMC also shows the additional improvements gained by the use of PEEK-lined tubing and fittings.



YMC PEEK-lined columns are suitable for high sensitivity LC-MS analyses, and for conventional HPLC as well has UHPLC.

YMC supplies PEEK-lined columns for virtually any of its reversed-phase stationary phases – in particle sizes as down to 1.9 ?m (UHPLC).



For a downloadable copy of the PEEK-lined Columns flyer, click here.



Read more about YMC columns, biomolecule separations, and stationary phases at https://www.ymcamerica.com



