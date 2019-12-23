YMC Provides Glass Columns for Low Pressure LC

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- YMC ECO Glass Columns are competitively priced glass columns for almost all types of soft gel and low pressure (up to 30 bar) liquid chromatography applications.



YMC offers two types of ECO Glass Columns: one for use with organic solvents (SR), and the other for use with aqueous buffers (AB). The column tube itself is borosilicate glass in both types and is paired with sintered glass frits. For the plunger and seal materials, the SR type uses PVDF and Kalrez®; the AB type uses POM and Viton®.



YMC ECO Glass Columns are often used to model and develop separation methods that are planned to be scaled up into production-scale glass columns. Any mode of separation can be used, including normal phase, reversed-phase, size exclusion, and ion exchange. Regardless of mode, glass columns are oftentimes used for separations of biomolecules such as proteins, peptides, and monoclonal antibodies (mAb).



With a choice of one or two adjustable length plungers, YMC ECO Glass Columns can also be used with a water jacket option (for heating or cooling). The columns may be used up to 40°C.



YMC ECO Glass Columns are available with inner diameters in six sizes from 10 mm to 80 mm, and five bed lengths from 120 mm to 1000 mm. Precise and reliable bed height adjustment can be achieved by hand wheel adjusters on the plunger(s).



YMC also offers Pilot Scale Glass Columns for production-scale separations.



Stationary phase options include YMC's complete selection of reversed phase, normal phase, chiral, ion exchange, hydrophobic interaction, and size exclusion media.



More information is available on the YMC America website. https://www.ymcamerica.com/ymc-eco-glass-columns/



Email info@ymcamerica.com; call 888-341-8380.



About YMC

Established in 1980, YMC Co., Ltd. is a worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis, and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally. See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/