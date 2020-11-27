YMC Rolls out New Chiral HPLC Phase

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- CHIRAL ART Cellulose-SZ is a new chiral stationary phase recently launched by YMC. It is the seventh phase in the CHIRAL ART family of polysaccharide chiral phases for HPLC.



Chiral phases are used for the separation of stereoisomers and enantiomers – analytes that are otherwise difficult to separate using widely used modes such as reversed-phase, size exclusion, or ion exchange. But not all chiral phases perform well with all molecules of this type. Hence, access to a variety of chiral selectors is useful when working on a new separation challenge or improving an old one.



The CHIRAL ART family of chiral phases includes five different chiral selectors. All five selectors – including Cellulose-SZ – are available as immobilized type; two selectors are also available in coated type.



The immobilized type of chiral selector does not change the chemistry of the selector, but it does enable the use of a wider range of solvents, making them stable in both normal phase mode and reversed phase mode.



The new CHIRAL ART Cellulose-SZ selector is cellulose tris(3-chloro-4-methylphenylcarbamate). Its stereoselectivity is complementary to the other cellulose tris and amylose tris selectors used in the other CHIRAL ART phases.



CHIRAL ART Cellulose-SZ performs well in a wide range of pH conditions from pH 2 to pH 10. It is also resistant to and stable in a wide range of solvents, showing little or no decline in performance after repeated flushing cycles with solvents such as ethyl acetate, tetrahydrofuran, and dichloromethane.



CHIRAL ART Cellulose-SZ is available in 3µm and 5µm particle sizes as well as various column lengths and diameters suitable for SFC and HPLC, and scalable from analytical to prep.



Columns offered are suitable for supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) and simulated moving bed (SMB) separations, as well as conventional HPLC.



