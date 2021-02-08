YMC Technical Note Provides Insights to Improve Peptide Purification

Devens, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- YMC's four-page Technical Note provides practical guidance for the development and improvement of methods for peptide purification. The Technical Note is entitled: How to improve a peptide purification process.



The Technical Note lists three critical contributing factors to the development of an efficient peptide purification process — Selectivity, Loadability/Recovery, and Media Lifetime (media stability) — and goes on to provide recommendations regarding each individual aspect.



Selectivity determines the resolution of the separation. The highest purification productivity can be obtained only from a separation with optimal resolution. Therefore, says the Technical Note, it is important to screen different stationary phase chemistries under differing separation conditions.



Loadability and Recovery are obviously at the heart of any purification method. Once again, screening of different stationary phases and variations in conditions will lead the analyst to the most suitable combination of media and conditions. For peptides, choosing a stationary phase with larger diameter pores (i.e., larger than 180Å) will generally lead to optimal interaction between the peptide and the surface of the stationary phase. Too large a pore diameter, warns YMC, can lead to poor reproducibility.



The goal of combining Selectivity and Loadability/Recovery is a result where the largest possible fractions can be concentrated and collected in the smallest possible volume, with the lowest contamination by adjacent fractions containing undesired material.



The third contributor to successful peptide purification methods is Media Lifetime, or more accurately, useful Media Lifetime. The lifetime of a stationary phase has an obvious impact on the economics of the preparative purification process. The subtlety in this regard is that the stationary phase needs to remain stable and reproducible during its lifetime. Long life is not useful if the behavior of the material changes as a result of repeated use.



Media Lifetime can be evaluated in terms of mechanical durability (stable when exposed to pressure shock and column re-packing cycles) and chemical stability (ability to withstand pH extremes during use and during alkaline cleaning in place (CIP) conditions).



YMC's Triart reversed-phase materials have been shown to be effective in peptide purification applications and are available in a variety of surface chemistries to address different purification requirements. The YMC-Triart phases are synthesized on a hybrid silica base particle, exhibiting excellent behavior in terms of mechanical and chemical stability.



Contact YMC America by email at info@ymcamerica.com or by phone at 888-341-8380.



