YMC-Triart Bio C4 Described in Two-Page Brochure

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- YMC-Triart is a family of HPLC stationary phases that share the same underlying organic/inorganic hybrid particle structure. YMC-Triart Bio C4 is a specific stationary phase derivatized with C4 (L26 USP designation) and based on wide-pore (300Å) YMC-Triart particles.



Because YMC-Triart Bio C4 is based on wide-pore (300Å) particles, the phase is particularly useful for HPLC and UHPLC separations of larger biomolecules such as antibodies, proteins, peptides, and oligonucleotides.



The wide 300 Å pore size of YMC-Triart Bio C4 enables improved large molecule interaction with the surface of the stationary phase. Improved surface interaction contributes to improved peak shape; closely resolved sample components are better separated; and quantitative results are more reproducible.



YMC-Triart Bio C4 is less hydrophobic than C18 phases and excels at separating intact monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). YMC-Triart Bio C4 is compatible with 100% aqueous mobile phases when necessary.



YMC-Triart is highly stable at elevated temperatures, making its use advantageous for some mAbs, such as Bevacizumab, which remain adsorbed on-column at and below 50°C. Chromatograms demonstrating this behavior at six different column temperatures are provided in the brochure.



Also included in the brochure are comparisons of various C4 columns using LC/MS for the detection of proteins. Triart Bio C4 exhibits improved peak shape and recovery with mobile phases containing formic acid and/or TFA, which are commonly used in LC/MS methods.



YMC-Triart Bio C4 is available in 1.9µm (for UHPLC), 3µm, and 5µm particle sizes. YMC columns are available in a wide variety of inner diameters and bed lengths. Two column fabrication types are offered: standard stainless steel and PEEK-lined stainless steel (useful when an inert separation environment is necessary).



As with all YMC-Triart products, chromatographers enjoy a rugged stationary phase that is stable over a wide range of temperatures (up to 90°C) and pH (1-10), allowing these parameters to be used as tools for optimizing separation conditions, without having to worry about stationary phase durability. This provides the biochromatographer with additional freedom to optimize these important separation conditions, without having to worry about stationary phase durability.



View or download the YMC-Triart Bio C4 brochure at https://www.ymcamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/YMC-Triart-Bio-C4.pdf.



Contact YMC America by email at info@ymcamerica.com or by phone at 888-341-8380.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally.



See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/