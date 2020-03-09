YMC Triart Bio C4 Used for Separation of Chemically Modified Oligonucleotides

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- For years, researchers have been using antisense DNA and siRNA for gene silencing purposes. Clinical applications depend on the efficient delivery of the oligonucleotides, making the analysis of the modified oligonucleotides equally as important.



Oligonucleotides, negatively charged polymers, have low cell membrane permeable efficiency. When modified with low molecular weight disulfide units at the terminuses, oligonucleotides reached the cytoplasm 10 minutes after administration to cell culture while alternate methods required several hours to complete.



When analyzing by HPLC using C18 columns, the disulfide modified oligonucleotides exhibit poor peak shape due to very strong interaction between their highly hydrophobic disulfide units and the C18 phase. Some target disulfide-modified oligonucleotides may not completely elute from C18 phases.



On the other hand, YMC-Triart Bio C4 provides good peak shape because of the shorter alkyl chain C4 phase and characteristically lower hydrophobic interactions.



YMC-Triart Bio C4 also performs better than conventional C4 phases, due to the stationary phase pore size of YMC-Triart Bio C4 being 300Å, compared to the much smaller 80-120Å pore size typical of conventional C4 phases. The larger pore size enables more complete interaction of large oligo molecules with the surface of the stationary phase, and therefore more reproducible results.



YMC-Triart is YMC's well-known family of hybrid particle HPLC columns and bulk stationary phases. There are nine distinct YMC-Triart stationary phases. YMC-Triart Bio C4 begins with the same organic/inorganic hybrid base particle as the other eight phases.



For a downloadable copy of an application note describing Oligo Separations on YMC-Triart Bio C4, click here.



