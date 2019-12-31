YMC Triart C18 ExRS Columns Ideal for Use on Isomers and Structural Analogs

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- A four-page brochure from YMC describes YMC-Triart ExRS Columns. The columns feature a C18 stationary phase with "high carbon loading" which increases the phase's hydrophobicity and makes the columns useful for isomers and structural analogs.



YMC-Triart C18 ExRS columns are available for HPLC (5 and 3 µm) and UHPLC (1.9 µm). The carbon content of YMC-Triart C18 ExRS is 25% (including 8% carbon in the hybrid silica base material).



The brochure includes a demonstrative comparison of the separation of Vitamin D2 (Ergocalciferol) and Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) on both a standard C18 YMC-Triart column and a YMC-Triart C18 ExRS column. The resolution of the structural analogs shows improvement on the high carbon load YMC-Triart ExRS phase.



In addition to being useful for separating analytes of interest, structurally similar impurities can also be resolved and quantified.



A "scatter plot" comparing the hydrophobicity and hydrogen-bonding capacity of various columns is also provided. This plot is a very useful tool for column selection.



YMC-Triart is YMC's well-known family of hybrid particle HPLC columns and bulk stationary phases. There are nine distinct YMC-Triart stationary phases.



The base material for YMC-Triart is a next-generation organic/inorganic hybrid silica. YMC-Triart stationary phases have demonstrated high stability under the challenges of high pressure, elevated temperature, and both high and low pH (YMC-Triart C18 ExRS can be used at pH 1-12).



Pressure, temperature, and pH are variables easily controlled by the chromatographer. Because YMC-Triart remains stable under the stresses of these variables, the chromatographer is allowed additional latitude to choose the conditions required by the separation, instead of making compromises due to limitations imposed by the stationary phase.



For a downloadable copy of the brochure, see:

https://www.ymcamerica.com/brochures/Triart%20ExRS%20High%20Carbon%20Load%20C18.pdf

Read more about YMC Columns and Stationary Phases at: https://www.ymcamerica.com



Also contact: info@ymcamerica.com; call 888-341-8380.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is a worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally. See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/.