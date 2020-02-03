YMC Triart Diol-HILIC Is Ideal for Separation of Polar and Hydrophilic Compounds

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The two-page brochure from YMC featured below describes YMC-Triart Diol HILIC Columns. Diol-HILIC is ideal for separation of polar and hydrophilic compounds which are not easily retained by reversed-phase (C18, C8, and other) chromatography.



HPLC using HILIC mode is also useful for nucleosides and bases. The datasheet also includes a demonstration of a high resolution, ultra-fast separation of Phenformin hydrochloride and Metformin hydrochloride – with high resolution – in under 1 minute.



YMC-Triart Diol HILIC columns are available for HPLC (5 and 3 µm) and UHPLC (1.9 µm).



The HILIC (hydrophilic interaction chromatography) phase is based on an organic/inorganic hybrid particle synthesized with a dihydroxypropyl group. The USP designation for the stationary phase is L20.



The datasheet includes a comparison of the separation of L-Ascorbic acid and its stereoisomer (erythorbic acid) using reversed-phase (YMC-Triart C18) and HILIC separation modes. Even with 100% aqueous mobile phase, the reversed-phase column shows weak retention and non-ideal resolution between the analytes. Triart Diol-HILIC shows strong retention and improved resolution of these compounds with a mobile phase containing 90% organic solvent.



YMC-Triart is YMC's well-known family of hybrid particle HPLC columns and bulk stationary phases. There are nine distinct YMC-Triart stationary phases. YMC-Triart Diol-HILIC begins with the same organic/inorganic hybrid base particle as the other eight phases.



The base particle is synthesized with a dihydroxypropyl group to impart HILIC functionality. YMC-Triart Diol HILIC may be used across an extended pH range of 2-10. It also performs well at elevated temperatures. The wide-ranging mechanical, thermal, and chemical stability shown by Diol-HILIC provides the chromatographer with additional latitude to choose conditions beneficial to the separation, instead of making compromises due to limitations imposed by traditional stationary phases.



For a downloadable copy of the brochure, see:

https://www.ymcamerica.com/brochures/9097HILICdatasheet.pdf



Read more about YMC Columns and Stationary Phases at: https://www.ymcamerica.com



Interested parties can contact info@ymcamerica.com or call 888-341-8380.



