YMC-Triart Enables Improved Separation of Diphenhydramine, Lidocaine, 4-Isopropyl-3-Methylphenol

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- YMC-Triart recently published application information showing the successful separation of Diphenhydramine, Lidocaine, and 4-Isopropyl-3-methylphenol by reversed-phase.



The analytes of interest are components of a commercial anti-itch medication. Separation under acidic or neutral conditions proved difficult, due to either co-elution or poor resolution.



YMC's application shows optimal peak separation and peak shape using YMC-Triart C18 Hybrid Column under alkaline (pH 9.6) gradient mobile phase conditions. Further study resulted in an isocratic solution, also at pH 9.6. In both the gradient analysis and the isocratic analysis, separation of the analytes of interest – without interference from compound additives and formulation artifacts – was achieved.



Enabling the separation is the combination of alkaline pH and slightly elevated temperature (37°C). YMC-Triart C18 Hybrid Columns perform successfully under the combined conditions of high pH and elevated temperature. YMC-Triart C18 is stable at pH as high as 12 and temperatures up to 50°C (up to 90°C, at pH 7 and lower).



The separation is completed in under 8 minutes for the gradient analysis and under 6 minutes for the isocratic conditions. Conditions are conventional HPLC conditions: 1.0 mL/min flowrate, a 4.6 x 150 mm column, and stationary phase particle size of 3 µm.



Additional information can be found here.



To learn more or purchase YMC-Triart C18 Hybrid columns and other HPLC columns, please contact YMC America by email at info@ymcamerica.com or by calling 888-341-8380.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally. See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/