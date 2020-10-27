YMC-Triart Expanded Applications for HPLC Scale-Up from Lab to Production Floor

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- YMC-Triart is a well-established family of stationary phases for reversed-phase HPLC. The phases are based on an organic-inorganic hybrid silica particle and are available in pre-packed columns or bulk supply.



Although reversed-phase separation is often thought of as ideal for small molecules, biochromatographers are successfully using reversed-phase mode for separation involving amino acids, peptides, and even intact proteins and antibodies.



Since the introduction of YMC-Triart C18 over a decade ago, YMC has added additional phases with larger particle sizes for large scale separations, phases with larger pore sizes for better separation of large molecules, and different phase chemistries for different separation selectivity.



New reversed-phase materials offer some advantages for medium and large-scale separation of peptides. YMC cites their YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 phase as having a pore size (200 Å) that is well-suited for medium to large peptides, and a shorter chain octyl (C8) group that is lower in hydrophobicity compared to C18. YMC cites peptide separations showing sharper peaks due to the larger pore size and smaller fraction volumes due to the compressed separation.



Today, the YMC-Triart product family presents an opportunity for research and development teams to map separation scale-up from the lab bench to the pilot stage and on to full production.



The YMC-Triart product range is structured so that users can scale-up on what is essentially the same material, just a different particle size. The company points to savings in time and energy that otherwise is often wasted in adjustments at each step along the scale-up process. With Triart, selectivity remains the same across all particle sizes.



The hybrid particle, and the bonded stationary phases themselves, exhibit mechanical and chemical stability, and are able to endure extreme pH, high backpressure, and elevated temperature.



The ability to remain stable under stresses of pH, pressure, and temperature, enables greater flexibility in the choice of separation conditions, including some conditions, according to YMC, that improve separation results but might not be practical with conventional phases. (For example: high pH)



YMC-Triart is available with eight different bonded phases, including C4, C8, Diol-HILIC, PFP, Phenyl, and three variants of C18. Two of the phases (C4 and C18) are offered with a larger (300Å) pore size to improve the separation of larger molecules. Triart phases are available in 1.9µm particle size for UHPLC, and up to 20µm particle diameter for semi-prep, polishing, and manufacturing scale separations.



To shop UHPLC columns and analytical columns, visit the YMC America website at https://www.ymcamerica.com. For additional information, contact info@ymcamerica.com or call 888-341-8380 to speak with a YMC America representative.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally. See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/