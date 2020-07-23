YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 Separation Media Is Designed for Peptide Purification

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- YMC-Triart is a widely-used family of stationary phases for HPLC and Prep LC. YMC America has recently developed a YMC-Triart phase specifically designed for medium and large-scale purification of peptides.



The new stationary phase – under the name YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 – is an extension of the YMC-Triart product line that inherits the fundamental advantages of the YMC-Triart hybrid base particle. In addition, YMC integrated certain features designed to improve results specifically for peptide purification.



All YMC-Triart phases begin with the same type of novel inorganic/organic hybrid silica. This hybrid particle technology offers two important advantages to users involved in small or large production scale peptide purification.



First, every YMC-Triart stationary phase, including YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8, is mechanically stable and physically strong. This means that the media can be expected to endure repeated column packing, unpacking, and re-packing cycles with minimal particle fracturing. Particle fractures (fines) are common with conventional silica-based media, contributing to increased back-pressure, and sometimes creating voids in the packed bed of media inside the column. YMC-Triart media overcome the weakness that is the principal cause of particle fracturing.



The physical strength of YMC-Triart media also leads to performance improvements in the use of dynamic compression columns (most typically, dynamic axial compression (DAC) columns). Dynamic compression applies pressure to the packed bed to keep it uniformly organized. Bed uniformity is critical to the sharpness of eluted fractions and reducing fraction volume.



The second important advantage of YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 is its chemical stability. The media is stable at any pH from 1 to 10 for regular use and up to pH 12 for clean-in-place. This stability enables the use of alkaline (or acidic) cleaning in place (CIP) protocols at extreme pH that would be too harsh for conventional media. The use of CIP protocols is important in peptide purification to reverse the deterioration of media performance caused by the adsorption of proteins.



YMC also incorporated two important adjustments to the properties of YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8.



By using shorter chain C8 (USP designation L7) stationary phase chemistry, YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 is measurably less retentive than C18 (ODS) materials often used for peptide purification. This has the effect of shortening fraction elution times in the peptide purification process.



A second adjustment is that YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 has a particle pore size of 200Å. Typical pore size for reversed-phase media is 120Å. By fabricating YMC-Triart Prep Bio200 C8 with a 66% larger pore size, the media enables more consistent media surface interaction by peptide molecules of 5-50 amino acids. Consistent and reproducible media interaction is a key factor contributing to low volume elution of purified fractions. A pore size of 300Å, generally considered useful for proteins and intact antibodies, is larger than optimal for peptide purification.



To learn more or buy columns, contact YMC America by email at info@ymcamerica.com or call 888-341-8380.



