YMC-Triart Prep Phenyl-S Separation Media Is Designed for Peptide Purification

Devens, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- YMC-Triart is a widely-utilized family of stationary phases for HPLC and Prep LC. YMC has recently developed a YMC-Triart phase ideal for peptides with aromatic residues.



With the addition of YMC-Triart Prep Phenyl-S to the Company's family of hybrid particle-based stationary phases designed for preparative separations, YMC now offers a series of prep-specific phases with overlapping selectivity. This enables the developer of the separation to choose the YMC-Triart Prep phase based on the best separation of the most critical peak pair. This is the basis for a productive purification process with high loadability.



Under the name YMC-Triart Prep Phenyl-S, this new stationary phase is an extension of the YMC-Triart product line that has inherited the fundamental advantages of the YMC-Triart hybrid base particle.



All YMC-Triart phases start with the same type of novel inorganic/organic hybrid silica. This hybrid particle technology offers two crucial advantages to users involved in small or large production scale peptide purification.



YMC-Triart Prep Phenyl-S is mechanically stable and physically strong. This means that the media can be repeatedly packed, unpacked, and repacked, with minimal particle fracturing. Particle fractures (fines) are commonplace with conventional silica-based media and lead to increased backpressure. YMC-Triart media overcomes the weakness that is the principal cause of particle fracturing.



The physical strength of YMC-Triart media also enables greater success when using dynamic compression columns (typically, dynamic axial compression [DAC] columns). Dynamic compression exerts pressure onto the packed bed to keep it uniform and organized, but the compression can lead to the crushing of conventional particles.



Another essential advantage of YMC-Triart Prep Phenyl-S is the stability of chemicals. The media is consistent at any pH from 1 to 10 (in regular use) and up to pH 12 for clean-in-place. This consistency enables the use of alkaline (or acidic) cleaning in place (CIP) protocols at extreme pH that are too harsh for conventional media. The use of CIP protocols is important in peptide purification to reverse the deterioration of media performance caused by the adsorption of proteins.



Contact YMC America at info@ymcamerica.com or call 888-341-8380 to learn more or buy columns today.



About YMC

YMC is a private life science company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1980, YMC has 9 affiliates and facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Over 500 YMC employees are providing best-in-class lab and process solutions to bio/pharmaceutical industry.



YMC delivers and supports these solutions in all major global geographies on six continents.



YMC's focus is on innovation, production, and sales of packing materials, packed columns, and systems for High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) and custom purification and custom synthesis.



YMC operates a CMO facility and pilot plant incorporating state of the art simulated moving bed (SMB) purification.



YMC America has been in operation over 30 years serving the Americas. In 2019, YMC acquired the former LEWA Process Technologies (Devens, MA USA) and ChromaCon AG (Zurich, CH).



YMC's intellectual properties, cultivated from many years of experience, will continue to push the limits to create a prosperous future for purification and discovery of small and large molecule therapies.



See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/