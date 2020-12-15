YMC Website Provides Guidance for Bioseparation Choices

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Anyone faced with the challenges of isolating biomolecules such as mAbs, intact proteins, peptides, nucleotides, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), or oligosaccharides, is also faced with the challenge of making the most optimal choice for their method and mode of separation.



Most LC separations involving biomolecules can be performed using one of four main chromatographic modes: reversed-phase, ion exchange, size exclusion, and hydrophobic interaction. Factors such as sample matrix, sample size, and goal of the separation influence which choice is best.



Across the broad range of possible separation types, the advantages and disadvantages of each mode are oftentimes overlapping, which clouds the decision path for optimizing LC separations of biomolecules.



In response to this, YMC has developed guidance for optimal column selection on its website, providing information and examples of stationary phase options for bioseparations.



The purpose of YMC's Bioseparations Guide is to make it easier for bio-focused customers to find the correct column for their separation, first by winnowing out the choices that aren't pertinent, and then by presenting options, supporting data, and example chromatograms.



Click here to view the Biomolecule Guide page on the YMC website.



The Guide presents the various column/phase choices by MODE: IEX/HIC, Size Exclusion, and Reversed-Phase.



After choosing the appropriate mode, the various choices for stationary phases are laid out. YMC America offers columns, bulk material/resin, and screening kits. Analytical scale separations, and scale-up to prep, are supported.



YMC application examples are included throughout. These will serve to guide users to the optimal choice(s) based on the application.



Visit YMC America now to learn more about biomolecule separation or to purchase analytical, UHPLC, and HPLC columns online.



