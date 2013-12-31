Best Debut EP for Y Millz Free Download Available from His Website YMILLZ.COM

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- HOT NEW HIP HOP.COM Manhattan New York,- Djamee Enterprise announced that RESPECT MY GRIND VOL 2 has become the fastest downloaded EP with an unprecedented 16,000 views and over 10,000 in just it's first 2 days. it is a personal and team victory for Y Millz an unsigned Recording Artist based in the Bronx New York. Y Millz has released mixtapes prior to intensively working on RESPECT MY GRIND VOL 2, The EP includes a remix version of Hold Up produced by Jiggy Jay a single as well as a remix of One Shot produced by Budda Bless both songs are available on iTunes , Amazon MP3; Google+... Y Millz is in a class of his own in Hip Hop and in the Social Media Today.



After releasing his RESPECT MY GRIND VOL 2 On Christmas; a Full EP with original beats and exquisite productions to the tunes of over 10K downloads in less than 2 days and over 15K views and counting on HotNewsHipHop.com; the young artist says it in his own words in his video for Everyday Mind Right Ft Ron Reego "Hard work will pay off."



The songs on Y Millz new EP were produced by the likes ofBudda Bless; Jiggy Jay; Scot Styles; Sloppy Joe. Some of the hits songs include a RMX of Hold Up & One Shot and No Apology.On Christmas day his Facebook Network turned into a big Y Millzparty when all the thumbnails and Timeline images from #TEAMYMILLZ simultaneously changed to his album cover.Y Millz also stunned his fans on Twitter and Instagram by releasing one of his most anticipated video Up Next Directed byPharaoh True Dynasty Films for 24h only on his site ahead of the official release date January 1st 2014. Y Millz is ready for his fans; so any CLub promoter Radio DJ and Industry Pro should...PAY ATTENTION and go download the full EP RESPECT MY GRIND VOL 2 FREE on Y Millz HERE



About Djamee Enterprise

Djamee Enterprise (http://djamee.com) as seen on stage; music video;TV commercials; print ads; billboards, as well as on the charity circuit worldwide; They are part of the solution by leading the way one extraordinary model at the time.