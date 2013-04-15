Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of YO Sushi UK Ltd: Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

YO Sushi UK Ltd (YO! Sushi) is a sushi restaurant chain based in the UK. The company was established in 1997 by opening the first restaurant in Soho, London. YO! Sushi introduced the Japanese 'kaiten' sushi bar concept to the UK customers, delivering food to customers via a conveyor belt. The restaurant chain also provides take-away and delivery services. The eateries serve a wide choice of over 80 Japanese dishes to more than five million customers. Currently, the company operates a portfolio of over 75 restaurants in five countries including more than 64 locations in the UK and 13 franchised outlets in the US, Ireland and the Middle East. YO! Sushi is headquartered in London, the UK.



