Yoga in Spain - Cortijo Romero Is the Perfect Mountain Retreat to Find Peace and Happiness

Amersham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Hot Yoga, Cold Yoga, Acrobatic Yoga or celebrity endorsement; weight-loss and detox ... this is repackaging of an ancient tradition into a quick-fix exercise routine.



Yoga is far deeper than the media hype, with its pictures of beautiful people and yoga ‘merchandise.’ These images give a false impression, misrepresenting the natural simplicity of the form, which some have defined as a union with the divine. From its roots in pre-history (3rd millennium BCE) yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice; a discipline with a view to attaining permanent peace.



Yoga at Cortijo Romero is rooted in the tradition as a three-fold practice of body, mind and spirit. The centre, established for 20 years, offers yoga holidays run by tutors whose own practice honors these values. A week of yoga practice under their mindful guidance goes far beyond the average holiday experience, with each tutor bringing something unique which they have developed through their own particular passion for yoga.



During the week’s holiday there will be about 20 hours of yoga tuition, as well as an excursion into the surrounding mountains and plenty of time to just ‘be’, to relax in the pool under the palm trees or sit quietly in the gardens or meditation room. Sharing beautifully prepared vegetarian meals in the sunshine are part of the overall experience of a simple and wholesome way of life that calms yet nourishes the whole being.



1st – 8th June Yoga and the Five Elements with Chris Swain

Chris has been teaching yoga for over 25 years and teaches on several teacher training courses including TriYoga in London. Surrounded by the power of nature you are in the perfect place to explore with Chris the underlying principles of yoga: Earth, Air, Fire, Water and Ether.



17th – 24th August Yoga for life with Davy & Janaki

Yoga, meditation and breathing for everyone. Stretch your mind and body, discover abilities you didn’t think you had, and learn how to practice safely for the rest of your life. Davy and Janaki have developed a style called Inspiration Yoga



7th – 14th September Endless Energy with Yoga and Sound with Fiona Agombar

Using movement, breath and sound, yoga releases mind and body and lets your energy flow freely again. Being conscious of each moment, you will become more aware of your authentic nature. Learn to accept and love yourself just as you are. With lots of laughter! Fiona has specialized in training teachers to work with those who have conditions related to stress and fatigue, and is the author of Beat Fatigue with Yoga and Endless Energy.



19th – 26th October Yoga & Rolfing with Andrea Newman

Patterns of tension in the body or mind can lead to health problems and restrictive thinking. Whatever your age or ability you can discover ways to let go of old habits and find new freedoms, using ancient yogic knowledge and modern Rolfing exercises in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Andrea has also trained in Stress Management.



The centre staff each have many years' experience in yoga, personal development and other workshops



About Cortijo Romero

Cortijo Romero is nestled in the glorious mountains of the Sierra Nevada in southern Spain. For 20 years it has been run as a personal development centre committed to giving people much more than just a wonderful holiday. An idyllic location, hidden within an ancient olive grove and cradled by magnificent mountains, Cortijo Romero is the perfect setting to unwind and discover your truth.



