Dosha Goddess Announces Jewelry Brand Launch

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Dosha Goddess has announced the launch of their Ayurvedic, dosha inspired jewelry line. Ayurveda, the traditional Indian medicine, has been practiced for over 5000 years through lifestyle and diet. Its three mind and body constitutions, or "doshas" are Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.



"Our Spring 2013 collection revolves around the balancing of the doshas; Vata, Pitta and Kapha," says Dosha Goddess founder, Catie Molinaro. "Our goal, is to harmonize the mind and body, with beautiful jewelry and through the interpretation of color using semi-precious gemstones."



Dosha Goddess Jewelry exclusive line is available on their website www.doshagoddess.com which also features handmade pieces from local NYC artisans.



About Dosha Goddess Jewelry

Dosha Goddess is a jewelry brand headquartered in New York City. Based on ancient Ayurveda, Dosha Goddess uses color as an artistic medium for grounding, cooling and igniting the doshas. Namaste.