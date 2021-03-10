Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for yoga mats.



Increasing investments by manufacturers of yoga mats to produce eco-friendly and biodegradable yoga mats is expected to drive the demand for natural rubber in the next few years. These manufacturers are producing yoga mats made from sustainably harvested tree rubber, as these mats are less toxic compared to the polyvinyl chloride material-based yoga mats. The yoga mats made of natural rubber and jute fiber are highly durable and tactile.



The global Yoga Mat market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.



Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)



The global Yoga Mat market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Major Geographies Covered in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



