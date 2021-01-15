Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Regular practice of yoga helps in augmenting awareness of the body, increase mental clarity, relieve chronic stress, and induce calmness. Healthcare professionals actively advise practicing yoga as it helps treat health issues and also enables preventive measures. Even athletes have incorporated yoga into their routine workout to increase muscle strength, muscle tone, and flexibility. This, coupled with the rising attraction towards fitness regimen, is driving the market demand. According to Emergen Research, the global Yoga Mat market is predicted to reach a USD 11.13 billion valuation by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1%.



Key market participants include Columbia Sportswear, Manduka, LLC, Lululemon Athletica, Hugger Mugger Yoga Products, Jade Yoga, Liforme Yoga, Fabrication Enterprises Inc., Sequential Brands Group, Inc., Barefoot Yoga Co., and ADIDAS AG



Market Drivers



The market is predominantly driven by the growing awareness about yoga's benefits among the new and old generation. Increasing incidences of chronic obesity and other illnesses due to sedentary lifestyle are increasing the adoption of yoga, thereby augmenting the demand for yoga mats. Moreover, health consciousness population is increasingly doing yoga to reduce stress levels and gain mental clarity, which is further adding to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of yoga studios, gyms, health clubs, and increasing government initiatives to promote healthy living is expected to boost market growth.



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

E-commerce

Specialty Store



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Jute and Cotton)



Regional Analysis



Asia Pacific occupied the largest share of the industry in 2019 and is predicted to register the fastest CAGR during the projected timeframe. This can be accredited to the increasing government initiatives to encourage a healthy lifestyle, the rising purchasing power of consumers, and the advent of premium services such as yoga therapies and advanced yoga centers.



