Yoga Pants Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Lululemon Athletica, Nike, American Apparel

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Lululemon Athletica (Canada),Nike (United States),Adidas (Germany),American Apparel (United States),ROUND2 LA (United States),Hanesbrand Inc. (United States),Noli Yoga (United States),90 Degree (United States),Forever 21 (United States),Gap Inc. (United States),Under Armour (United States),Bia Brazil (Brazil),Pieryoga (China),Easyoga (Taiwan)



Definition

Yoga pants are the flexible, form-fitting clothingâ€™s specifically designed for the practice of yoga as well as other physical activities that involve a lot of movement, bending, and stretching. These clothing are generally made from a blend of cotton, wool, polyester, and a similar light and stretchy synthetic material. They offer soft, smooth, polished and silky finish when worn. Although designed specifically for yoga, the clothingâ€™s are also casually worn as everyday dress by many men, women and kids.



The Global Yoga Pants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Full Yoga Pants, Short Yoga Pants), Sales Channel (Shopping Malls, Speciality Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores), Material Type (Cotton, Synthetics, Cotton-Synthetic Blends, Others), End User (Man, Woman, Kid, Unisex)



What's Trending in Market:

The Increasing Popularity of Customized Yoga Apparel



Challenges:

Maintaining Brand Loyalty for Service Providers

Streamlining the Consumers Journey and Creating Unique Experiences for Costumers



Opportunities:

The Rapid Increase in Yoga Institutes and Classes in both Developing and Developed Nations



Market Growth Drivers:

Surging Yoga Activities across the World

The Increased Demand for Yoga Clothing with Innovative Colors and Patterns

The Growing Health Conscious Population Worldwide



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Yoga Pants Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Yoga Pants Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Yoga Pants Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



