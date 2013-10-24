Yoga Poses Aid in Relieving Bloat

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- With approaching holidays and subsequent meals and parties, many are preparing for the inevitable bloating sensations and puffy abdomen that result from overindulgence. Instead of stocking up on anti-acids and other medicinal forms of relief, prepare the body to naturally tackle bloat by practicing various yoga poses.



Zayna Gold of Healing through Movement advises as little as “fifteen minutes of yoga” can ease the pain and discomfort resulting from bloat. Yoga poses offer a variety of benefits, with some poses stretching the muscles and organs of the abdomen, and others twisting the body to engage and massage the organs to reduce bloating, gas and constipation. All throughout, these poses are designed to relax and work out tension in the back, neck and spine leading to a more relaxed nervous system.



Some recommended yoga postures to relieve bloat are:



- Apanasana – Knees hugged to chest. Also known as the “wind-relieving pose” Lie flat on the back and inhale, then gently hug the knees into the chest, wrapping arms around shins as the exhale takes place. While in the pose, rock side to side to maximize stretching and massage the lower back. If bringing knees to chest is uncomfortable, bring them up as far as is comfortable or alternate one leg at a time.

- Spinal Twist – from the knees hugged to chest pose, exhale and drop legs to one side of the body, gently pressing with the same hand to increase the stretch. Shoulders should stay glued to the floor, and opposite arm can reach out to the opposite side as head turns to inhale again. Hold for 5-10 breaths then switch.

- Seated Spinal Twist – raise the body into a seated position and pull one knee in close to the body. Wrap the opposite arm around the knee, turning the chest into the leg and exhaling gently. Other leg is long and hips are grounded into the floor. Hold for 5-10 breaths then switch.



These are just a few of the many poses that can relieve the sensation of bloating, as well as provide additional benefits for spinal health and general well-being. For more information, a variety of yoga poses can be found online with step-by-step instructions or video accompaniment that can help a person begin an at home yoga regimen.



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