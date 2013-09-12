Yoga Postures Can Improve All over Physical Fitness

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The majority of fitness professionals recognize five main components of physical fitness: cardiovascular endurance, muscle Strength, muscle endurance, body composition, and flexibility. While some forms of exercise address only one or two components, Yoga has the ability to address all of them in one workout.



Yoga practitioners often discuss breathing practices and how calming they can be, but those deep breathing practices also help with heart and circulatory health. A study conducted by the American Journal of Physiology discovered that increased trunk flexibility was associated with a reduction in arterial stiffness, which has been identified as a risk factor for cardiovascular disorders. In addition to this benefit, yoga postures and deep breathing practices reduce stress and promote a healthier emotional state. By combining these benefits, those who practice Yoga may also experience reduction in blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels as early as 12 weeks into their program.



Yoga postures require the practitioner to use their body weight as resistance rather than a set amount of weight, thus increasing muscle control while working on stamina and strength. While many poses seem to focus on one muscle group, the entire body is required to support the posture and control the breath, which benefits not only the muscles but the supporting ligaments and tissues around them. While you may not get a body builder physique through the practice, the combination working muscle strength, and promoting length through increasing flexibility will create those long, lean lines most of us crave.



Though Yoga can be done in anything from jeans to pajamas, the right clothing is necessary for keeping cool and comfortable while breathing away stress. Expert Brand has many options for yoga clothing to keep you feeling stylish and confident should you chose to engage in this challenging and rewarding workout.



The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com