Yoga Rica Announces Their Offers for Yoga Retreats in Costa Rica

Yoga is a very popular past time and form of exercise. It works out the body, strengthens the muscles and gives amazing flexibility. Yoga not only works out the body, but works out the soul as well. It is also very relaxing, helps people find inner peace and balance despite the stress and chaos they face in their daily lives. It also helps some people get in touch and develop their spiritual lives. It is also a great mental exercise since it allows people to concentrate and meditate. There are so many reasons why this form of exercise is so popular throughout the whole world.



Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual exercise and discipline that originated in India. It is one of the six orthodox schools of Hindu philosophy. Yoga has great roots and traditions and practices dating from ancient India, but has become a popular form of exercise and workout for the western world. Many people enjoy yoga. It makes them feel happy and balanced. It is also known for its healing and rejuvenating effects on people.



Yoga Rica takes the joy and beauty of yoga a step further, which is why a yoga retreat in Costa Rica is recommended. They combine the calm serenity of yoga with the beautiful nature of Costa Rica. Founders Ireni Stamou and Harold Hernandez created Yoga Rica as the fruit of their love for both yoga and their beautiful homeland Costa Rica. They combine yoga with dance, healing arts, bodywork, movement research and artistic direction. And through Yoga Rica, they want to promote environmental and community awareness as well.



Yoga is a great retreat for people who just want a getaway and a breather from the stress they face in life. It’s a great way to bring find peace amidst they chaos and what better place to go for a retreat than the beautiful nature of Costa Rica. Check out the unique midlife yoga retreat that Yoga Rica is famous for. And even if people aren’t looking for retreats, if they are looking for an adventure, beautiful ambiance; if they just want to dance or take a vacation or just do yoga, Yoga Rica still offers all those as well. So for more information for this unique destination, people can check out their website at www.yogarica.com



About Yoga Rica

Yoga Rica is a unique destination that offers yoga retreats in the beautiful nature ambiance of Costa Rica. For more information, contact Rebeca Quesada Guell at requegu@gmail.com or (506) 8837-8073.