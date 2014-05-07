Yoga Rocks the Park Announces Liquido as Its 2014 National Presenting Sponsor

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Yoga Rocks the Park (YRP) today announced that its official national presenting sponsor for 2014 is the Brazilian activewear company, Liquido. The collaboration has resulted in the design and creation of an exclusive activewear pant, ‘Oasis at the Park,’ which will be available for purchase at all park events and online through both company’s websites (view now). YRP and Liquido are pleased to announce that they will generously donate 5% of all Liquido pant sales to its National Seva Partner, Give Back Yoga Foundation.



“We are pleased to collaborate and partner with Liquido as we continue to expand our program and events throughout the country,” stated Traci Wallace, Director of Marketing at Yoga Rocks the Park. “Liquido is rapidly becoming a premier, sought-after activewear line due to its product and manufacturing integrity as well as its commitment to all employees and the environment. We are proud to partner with Liquido as our 2014 national presenting sponsor.”



“I love that the essence of the name Liquido is water, or flow, ­­and to be in the flow of life means to meet all experiences with more acceptance and less resistance, to be present and open to possibilities,” said Amanda Hale, Liquido Director, North America. “We are excited to work with Yoga Rocks the Park and help further their mission to connect communities through yoga, music and Mother Nature throughout the U.S. in our role as this year’s national presenting sponsor.”



About Liquido

Liquido is a Brazilian activewear company that designs and creates high quality, unique, affordable fitness attire and swimwear. Liquido recently announced the launch of its North American headquarters in the mountains of outdoor sports mecca western North Carolina through a partnership between Asheville yoga instructor Amanda Hale and Liquido founder Renata Facchini. The company’s bold, one-of-a-kind, studio-to-street clothing is designed and manufactured in Brazil with a commitment to upholding business practices that treat employees with the utmost dignity and respect, while honoring Mother Earth through the utilization of minimal-impact procedures to reduce its carbon footprint to protect the environment. For more information visit http://www.liquidoactive.com.



About Give Back Yoga Foundation

The Give Back Yoga Foundation believes in making yoga available to all who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience this transformational practice. By supporting and funding certified yoga teachers of all traditions, we aim to bring yoga and mindfulness to underserved and under-resourced groups and inspire grassroots social change and community cooperation. For more information visit http://www.givebackyoga.org.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a movement to bring peace, joy and celebration to all communities throughout the country. Yoga Rocks the Park began as a single event in Denver, Colorado seven years ago and is now celebrated in over 20 cities across the U.S., each locally managed and supported by their communities and local and national partners. Our mission is to bring people of all ages to the park to celebrate community, play, bring light to local causes, engage with local wellness companies, and provide yogis with the opportunity to experience new teachers and yoga styles, accompanied by a live soundtrack featuring local musicians. Each event series runs on select Saturdays & Sundays throughout the summer, with 10% of net profits donated to local nonprofit organizations. The weekly events feature an all-level, 75-minute yoga class and a kids’ yoga program, Camp Yoga Rocks the Park. Yoga Rocks the Park 2014 City Lineup: Asheville. Boston. Boulder. Carlsbad. Chicago. Cleveland. Dallas. Denver. Detroit. Kansas City. Los Angeles. Milwaukee. Minneapolis. Omaha. Orange County. Phoenix. Portland. St. Louis. San Diego. San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com.