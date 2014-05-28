Yoga Rocks the Park Denver Announces Free Day June 1 Presented by Kindness at Sunken Gardens Park

Denver, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Yoga Rocks the Park, nationally presented by Liquido, a weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and community celebration, is proud to announce that its Denver event series will offer a free-of-charge day of yoga and live music on Sunday, June 1 at 9:30 am, presented by Kindness Yoga, named Denver’s Best Yoga Studio in 2013 by the A List and CityVoter.



The event features Lindsay Gonzalez and Helios Walker for a free outdoor 75-minute class with hundreds of friends new and old in the heart of beautiful Denver at Sunken Gardens Park. The yoga is complemented by a live soundtrack provided by local Denver musicians, The Larson Brothers.



As a bonus to the day, nationally renowned Omlight Photography will be on hand offering professional shoots to the events guests, providing a great opportunity to gift yourself a professional digitally mastered photo for your website and/or social media posts PLUS receive a print of your pose while giving back to a great cause! Proceeds from the personal photo shoots benefit Yoga Rocks the Park's National Seva Partner, The Give Back Yoga Foundation. To find out more and to register for your photo shoot, please visit http://www.givebackyoga.org/omlight.



Although not required, guests are encouraged to pre-register for via the event's website at http://www.yogarocksthepark.com/denver. Pre-registration at the park begins at 9:00 am and the yoga and music begins at 9:30 am. Guests are encouraged to support and learn more about local Denver businesses in the Yoga Rocks the Park's Wellness Vendor Village offering unique opportunities to mingle with local wellness innovators.



For information on the June 1st event please visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com/denver.html or email hello@openskyeventmarketing.com



About Kindness

The culture of Kindness began more than 15 years ago in our original Cherry Creek location, where Patrick Harrington acquired his first studio, Yoga Energi. Throughout its evolution from Yoga Energi to Vital Yoga Cherry Creek to Kindness Yoga, Patrick has remained committed to providing a warm, welcoming environment for all who cross our threshold—whether student, teacher, seeker, or all of the above. Today, Kindness Yoga’s four studios—Hilltop, Cherry Creek, South Broadway and Capitol Hill—serve the Denver yoga community with a wealth of knowledge and diversity of expression, featuring over 250 classes every week taught by more than 80 experienced instructors from a deliciously rich range of yogic backgrounds. Under the mindful guidance of Patrick Harrington and Cameron Dabney, Kindness Yoga is proud to represent an all-levels, ever-expanding family of practitioners as they learn to step into the flow of grace—and to tap into their full physical, emotional and spiritual potential. http://kindnesscollective.com/



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a movement to bring peace, joy and celebration to all communities throughout the country. Yoga Rocks the Park began as a single event in Denver, Colorado seven years ago and is now celebrated in over 20 cities across the U.S., each locally managed and supported by their communities and local and national partners. Our mission is to bring people of all ages to the park to celebrate community, play, bring light to local causes, engage with local wellness companies, and provide yogis with the opportunity to experience new teachers and yoga styles, accompanied by a live soundtrack featuring local musicians. Each event series runs on select Saturdays & Sundays throughout the summer, with 10% of net profits donated to local nonprofit organizations. The weekly events feature an all-level, 75-minute yoga class and a kids’ yoga program, Camp Yoga Rocks the Park. Yoga Rocks the Park 2014 City Lineup: Asheville. Boston. Boulder. Carlsbad. Chicago. Cleveland. Dallas. Denver. Detroit. Kansas City. Los Angeles. Milwaukee. Minneapolis. Omaha. Orange County. Phoenix. Portland. St. Louis. San Diego. San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com.



About Give Back Yoga Foundation

The Give Back Yoga Foundation believes in making yoga available to all who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience this transformational practice. By supporting and funding certified yoga teachers of all traditions, we aim to bring yoga and mindfulness to underserved and under-resourced groups and inspire grassroots social change and community cooperation. For more information visit http://www.givebackyoga.org.