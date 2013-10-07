Yoga Shown to Be Beneficial for ADHD Sufferers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- A recent review of over 100 different studies has shown that regular exercise, including yoga, can ease the symptoms of major psychiatric disorders such as ADHD.



Numerous children and even adults are diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) each year, with the majority of treatments involving various drugs and psychotherapy sessions. While effective, some medications used to treat the condition can be abused or lead to additional health complications.



The review of the collective group of studies, done by Duke University Medical Centre, looked at the effects of yoga on various psychiatric conditions, eating disorders, and other cognitive function problems. The results showed that a yoga practice may not only relieve the symptoms of the disorder, but may also prevent other stress-related illnesses. Yoga not only requires physical strength and stamina, but encourages practitioners to use mental energy and focus to hold the poses and control breathing. The engagement of the brain along with slowing and controlling the breath can improve inattentiveness and impulsivity in children and adults the review reported.



Physical activity boosts the brains dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin levels, all hormones that increase mental alertness and focus. This shows that any physical activity is beneficial for sufferers of the disorder, but yoga in particular requires participants to slow down and focus on relaxation. This practice can be used by a person later when their anxiety is high, or they are struggling with an ability to focus.



Regular physical activity also assists in ensuring better rest, which is also important in treating ADHD. Yoga in particular teaches relaxation techniques that can help calm the mind, allowing a person to fall into a deeper, more restful sleep, and awake feeling more refreshed the following morning.



If struggling with ADHD symptoms, patients should discuss various options with their doctor, including medicinal treatment and how the exercise can benefit their condition.



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