Yoga Teacher Training in London Is Scheduled to Start This Summer at the Yoga People Studio

The founders of The Yoga People understand the need for people to have a central location to gather together to practice and learn more about yoga. They often sense a common vibration of sorts that joins the yoga community together.



The Yoga People, which is located in London, specializes in yoga classes, teacher trainings, workshops, retreats and more. The studio has a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere and its teachers are encouraging and make everyone feel comfortable and relaxed.



In August, the studio will offer yoga teacher training in London. Since 1989, this programme has helped teach yoga fans around the world to deepen their understanding of the practice through the study of three key topics: breath, drishti and bandhas.



The 200 Hour Yoga Alliance Teacher Training Certification will start in August and run through October. The classes, which will be made up of about three-quarters practical yoga and one-quarter discussion and theory, will meet for eight hours each weekend day during that time period.



“The training is designed to provide participants with a solid foundation of knowledge and information with which you can confidently and effectively facilitate an Ashtanga Vinyasa yoga class for beginners,” an article on The Yoga People’s website noted, adding that the class includes the opportunity to learn five different routines based on the Ashtanga Yoga tradition.



“Through basic study of philosophy, personal alignment, modifications of classical poses, pranayama practices, and individual instruction, this intimate training is sure to be a transformational life experience.”



Interested students are welcome to visit The Yoga People’s website at any time in order to get more information about the upcoming teaching programme. A frequently-asked-questions section answers many common inquiries that people have about the course, including information on the minimum experience that is needed, and application requirements.



People who would like to see the course prospectus may enter in their name and email address on a quick form located on the website in order to have the information emailed directly to them.



About The Yoga People

The Yoga People is a growing community of people who love yoga. They specialize in yoga holidays, retreats, classes, workshops and teacher trainings. They have a freestyle and open attitude, so people feel comfortable, nourished and relaxed. They are particular about quality in everything they do and take great joy in seeing all their students flourish. For more information, please visit http://www.theyogapeople.com