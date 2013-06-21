Yoga to Help with Restless Leg Syndrome

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Restless legs syndrome is a compelling urge to move the legs that is usually paired with unpleasant, often painful sensations in the legs, mostly taking place at night. It is estimated that close to one-fifth of American adults deal with restless legs syndrome at least occasionally, with more women than men.



Yoga is suggested as a way to help manage restless legs syndrome. A recent study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine provides some evidence that agrees that yoga is a good remedy for restless leg.



The study consisted of 10 women, all with restless leg who did a gentle, 8-week Iyengar yoga program. Participants attended classes and did sessions at home. Symptoms of restless leg syndrome, as well as other symptoms significantly decreased for all participants.



