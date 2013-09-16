Yoga Unites Body, Mind, and Intellect

Rishikesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- India is known more for its rich culture and profound philosophy and is the natural and ultimate destination of a seeker of higher and more sublime values.



It is rather hazardous to give a water tight definition for Yoga. Yoga is a Sanskrit word that can be translated as ‘unite’. The much deeper, philosophical interpretations are many and volumes have been written about it of which the famous work by the ancient sage Patanjali is considered to be seminal. Yoga, as it is now commonly understood, is a disciplined and well laid out plan to achieve a specific object which is ‘liberation’. What constitutes it is a highly speculative subject and depends on the spiritual and religious temper of the practitioner.



There are hundreds, nay, thousands of centres, Ashrams and other organizations scattered across India and the world, for that matter, that claim to be true propagators and trainers of various forms of yoga of which itself there are countless varieties. The sheer number of these teaching centers with exotic and often misleading names baffles the novice looking for salvation and may even lead him astray. Therefore one has to be extremely careful in selecting the right kind of training center.



Shivayogapeeth in Rishikesh, India is a center of yoga teacher training India and abroad with hundreds of students and trained teachers across the world. The center situated in Rishikesh, the spiritual hub of India, imparts yoga teacher training in Rishikesh in various branches such as Hath Yoga and Ashtaya Yoga. Situated in the pristine surroundings of the Himalayan foothills, the center is ideally placed for spiritual and religious invigoration of the seeker.



For details on yoga training and teaching programs log on to http://www.shivayogapeeth.com/yoga-teacher-training-certification-india.html



About Shiva Yoga Peeth

Shiva Yoga Peeth situated at Rishikesh in the Himalayan foothills is a center of excellence in the sphere of yoga teacher training. The center which is a registered yoga school, imparts training in various branches of yoga and has affiliates all over India and abroad.



Media Contact

Omkarananda,

Dipeswar, Near German Bakery,

Laxman Jhula,

Tapovan, Rishikesh,

Uttarakhand,

India.

Phones: 0091- 9058301161

Email: shivsyogapeeth@gmail.com

Website: http://www.shivayogapeeth.com