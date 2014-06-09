Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Research shows that yoga can help cure cancer.



Dr. Lorenzo Cohen, a Professor and Director of the Integrative Medicine Program at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas , revealed in his clinical trial that patients diagnosed with breast cancer and had been practicing yoga have better chances of surviving cancer as a result of lower levels of stress hormones.



Cohen said "Yoga is having an impact on subjective well-being, as well as better regulation of cortisol, a stress hormone. Better regulation of stress hormones has been linked with better survival and longer survival."



Cohen’s study observed 160 women diagnosed with cancer and were undergoing radiation therapy. These patients were divided into two groups with one group performing yoga and the other stretching three times a week for one hour each session. Another controlled group who was not instructed to perform yoga or any exercise was observed with the goal of identifying the differences in stress hormones between the groups.



Cortisol of these subjects were monitored using their saliva samples before the start of the study, at the end of the treatment, and on the first, third, and sixth month after treatment.



Results of the study showed that the group of cancer patients who performed yoga using the best yoga DVDs had the most number of reduced cortisol levels all throughout the day. Both the yoga and stretching groups were found to felt less tired at the end of their radiation treatments.



The study indicates that yoga is but a helpful exercise for cancer patients to improve on the quality of their lives and probably to help them survive cancer as yoga helps regulate stress hormones.



Unceasing stress has a deep impact on the quality of life of people affecting the body’s biological systems. Yoga is a good way of combating stress which eventually aids cancer patients as the exercise provides a significant mind-body approach to help patients get physical movements, and calm their mind and body.



Amidst the proven benefits of yoga to cure cancer, experts still advise cancer patients to seek approval first from their doctors on the kind of yoga exercise that they need to perform to make sure that it won’t go against their current treatments.



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