YogaBoots Announces the Launch of Their New Crowdfunding Campaign on IndieGogo.com

Edmonton, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- YogaBoots, a hybrid fitness program that customizes itself to the individual, is proud to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.



The crowdfunding campaign went live September 19, 2013 and will continue through November 3, 2013. The goal is set for $45,000 to help bring this revolutionary workout to the public, which will include a workout plan, DVD and interactive smartphone app.



YogaBoots has set out to revolutionize the way people see fitness. Busy individuals, students and even at-home mothers can completely customize their workout based on the amount of time they have, how much they want to burn, and even their mood. Once the individual tells the DVD what they want, the workout is automatically adjusted to meet their needs -- creating a unique workout that can change every day based on the schedule and unique needs.



“Not everyone has the time to work out for hours, but they still want to burn fat and get healthy,” states Jesse Lipscombe, the host and producer of YogaBoots. “Regardless of age, ability or time constraints, we want our clients to have a balanced workout experience that contributes to a healthier lifestyle. That’s what makes us unique. Whether someone has five minutes or an hour, we have a workout solution ready to help our clients achieve their goals.”



YogaBoots takes a streamlined approach to the workout process by combining strength-building, endurance-generating, fat-burning and flexibility-promoting workouts that meet the individual’s requirements. YogaBoots introduces short intervals of high intensity workouts and teaches individuals to be more aware of their body, which allows them to function at a higher level, utilize multiple muscle groups at once, and burn maximum calories.



YogaBoots plans to offer their revolutionary workout program to customers on a DVD as well as on a mobile and tablet app. The app will ask the individual how much time they have to work out, their current mood and instantly provide them with workout options that match their needs. The program also plans on offering a TV series that will feature the workout program and offer additional food and confidence-building exercises as well.



Contributors have a few funding options ranging from C$10 to C$10,000 and perks are offered depending on the level of contribution. Contributions will help YogaBoots being DVD/Blu-Ray production for their workout program and provide funding for the company infomercial they hope to have air by December 2013 -- just in time for New Year’s Resolution planning.



About YogaBoots

YogaBoots is a Canadian-based company committed to encouraging healthier lifestyles and movement regardless of age or ability. It is their mission to change people’s lives and improve their ability to move freely and live healthier lives without limitations holding them back. Learn more about YogaBoots by visiting their website at YogaBoots.info, following them on Facebook or by visiting the crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo.com.