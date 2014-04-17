YogaSG.com Unveils New Website

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- YogaSG.com opens its doors to more enthusiasts with the launch of its own website. After commencing its yoga lessons in Singapore last 2013, this brand new site will complement the proprietor's efforts by bridging the information highway for busy professionals or even kids who may not frequent yoga clubs, but are always online. It is steered by the Founders along with certified yoga instructor Miss Metta Tay in Singapore's Eastern District who are set to offer new classes this April.



The Bridge



The goal of YogaSG.com is not just to provide yoga classes for beginners, the website will focus on three essentials: a) provide useful and relevant articles that dispel myths about yoga, b) be the go-to site for Singaporeans wanting to buy yoga accessories for their personal use and c) showcase ways for enthusiasts to enjoy the art of yoga through a farther reaching medium which is the internet.



As YogaSG.com is still new within the area, it now currently offers beginners class for those who are interested to have a well-guided start. Classes are either held in private or through small groups. Yoga class schedules is updated regularly. The site is also adorned of different canvas paintings to showcase the instructor's own advocacy in the therapeutic combination of yoga and other forms of art.



Meet the Instructor



Miss Metta Tay began her inclination for yoga in 2012. After experiencing the benefits, she began her training to become a qualified teacher and deepen her practice. She is trained under master teachers Paalu and Wei Ling. She has completed 200 hours of Ashtanga Yoga training last October 2013. Aside from managing YogaSG.com, she is currently pursuing 500 hours of Teacher Training Course. She firmly believes that yoga can still be enjoyed even by busy city dwellers. She emphasizes the importance of yoga and canvas painting as rejuvenating and therapeutic coping mechanisms to escape the life inside the grid. She further adds “My aim is to bring the optimal performance of Yoga practices in my students.”



Exploring Yoga: Benefits and Forms



Yoga is essentially a practice that involves body poses aimed to strengthen, relax and soothe both mind and body. It originated from the Hindus. For beginners, yoga can both improve one's flexibility and muscle strength. It can also help relieve back and joint pains. Practice of yoga when coupled with yogic diet results in pure cleansing both inside and outside of the body. There are eight separate types of yoga that is widely practiced today including: Hatha, Jnana, Yin, Raja, Kundalini, Hot, Karma, and Bhakti.



Into the Future



Aside from a wide array of yoga accessories sold at YogaSG.com online boutique such as yoga mats and blocks, the team has already prepared plans for the future. YogaSG.com aims to recruit more qualified and passionate instructors so they can begin offering larger and advanced sessions and accommodate more enrollments. With more staff, YogaSG.com can also start expanding into other local regions to further push its reach for busy professionals connecting those who are searching for where to learn Yoga in Singapore . It will also be hosting new events related to health and fitness awareness.



Visit the website at http://YogaSG.com for more information.



About YogaSG.com

Under the guidance of a recently certified yoga instructor, YogaSG.com strives to connect like-minded individuals through the practice of yoga, meditation, healing alignment and personal growth regardless of age. Its website hosts a wealth of information on latest trends, yoga benefits and means to purchase relevant accessories.



Contact:



Contact Person: Miss Metta Tay

Contact Number: 90888048

Email: team@yogaSG.com

Website: http://yogaSG.com

Location: Singapore, East District