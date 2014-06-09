New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The biggest story of 2013 was the continuous decline of fortified/functional products. This phenomenon has to do with two interconnected factors: on one side, the emerging trends towards high quality and traditional products have led consumers to either indulging themselves or to prefer organic products. On the other side, the refusal of several health claims by the European Commission has further affected the category, as products previously labelled as pro/pre biotic yoghurt had to be repackaged without health claims.
Competitive Landscape
With a 36% share, Danone NV/SA remained top of the category. For years Danone was the major trend-setter in the category and the biggest advertising spender. However, faced with the decline of fortified/functional and better-for-you variants, the company saw its value share decline in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
By the end of the forecast period, Belgian consumers are likely to have held to their opinion that yoghurt is not an essential part of their diet. The category is set to decline in value terms over 2014-2018. Value sales will be affected by the expected decrease in unit price as well as declining volume sales in certain categories.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks in Belgium market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks in Belgium?
- What are the major brands in Belgium?
- Which variety of yoghurt is performing better - spoonable or drinking?
- In the wake of recent controversies, what does the future hold for functional probiotic products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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