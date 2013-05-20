Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Estonia - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Estonia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Functional products became increasingly popular in yoghurt and sour milk products in Estonia in 2012. Pro/pre biotic drinking yoghurt and flavoured spoonable yoghurt were the two main subcategories that generated significant growth seen by yoghurt and sour milk products in 2012. As such, a clear trading up trend was seen in yoghurt and sour milk products, as plain spoonable yoghurt saw a decline in retail volume sales. While consumer purchasing power started to rise in 2011, consumers remained...
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Finland
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in China
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Poland
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Peru
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Venezuela
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Mexico
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Sweden
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks in South Korea