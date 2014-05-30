New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The review period witnessed a significant change in consumer behaviour. Italian consumers became increasingly suspicious of functional products, particularly pre/probiotic yoghurt, the previous growth driver in the category, and returned to simpler and more natural products. In any case, 2012 and 2013 were quite successful years for yoghurt and sour milk products, especially if compared with other dairy categories.
Competitive Landscape
Danone is expected to remain the undisputed leader in yoghurt and sour milk products in 2013, with a 30% value share. Yoghurt is its core business; thus the company continues to be the trendsetter and the top spender on advertising in the category. Due to its leadership, it was unable to escape the sluggish performance in yoghurt during the middle of the review period, and the collapse of most functional products in 2012 and 2013, whilst Activia and Actimel were its previous growth drivers. However, most non-functional brands in Danone's wide portfolio continued to post growth in early 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Yoghurt and sour milk products is a mature category; thus more substantial growth will be difficult to achieve. Growth will nevertheless be driven by demand for products positioned as health and wellness, functional, organic, low fat and low lactose. Consumers will buy new flavours and flavour combinations which offer a new taste experience.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Which variety of yoghurt is performing better - spoonable or drinking?
- In the wake of recent controversies, what does the future hold for functional probiotic products?
Reasons to Get This Report
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