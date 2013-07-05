Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Kenya - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Kenya", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The long dry spell which hit different parts of Kenya during 2012 negatively influenced dairy production in many Kenyan regions in 2012, leading to a spike in the average unit price of milk, much to the disadvantage of consumers alike and dairy processors all over the country.
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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