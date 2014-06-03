Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Parents in Malaysia continued to have growing expectations of baby food for their children, especially milk formula. Parents are increasingly able to purchase premium quality products for their children as a low number of children per household remains a persistent trend in the country. Thus, baby food products that have a higher nutritional value are in strong demand, despite their higher price point.
Competitive Landscape
Danone Dumex (M) Sdn Bhd continued to dominate baby food in 2013, with a 28% value share. The foothold of the company in Malaysia was cemented with the strong leadership of its brands such as Bebelac and Dumex Dugro which dominate standard milk formula and toddler milk formula. Thanks to its long presence in Malaysia, Danone Dumex has won strong confidence from consumers and gained extensive shelf space in many independent small grocery stores and leading hypermarkets and supermarkets. In addition to strong advertising and constant sampling activities organised in various retail channels, the company is also active in launching new products to prompt sales, for example Dumex Dugro 5 Power Nutri which was launched in 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
As the majority of the highly educated consumers of Generation Y reach the age of marriage and become parents over the forecast period, the demand for baby food with a high nutritional value is expected to be stronger. In order to provide the best for their children, parents in Malaysia are likely to continue to look for products with a special health positioning and added fortified ingredients, which are often more expensive, despite the raising burden of the cost of living in the country.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Baby Food industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Baby Food industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Baby Food in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Baby Food in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in South Africa
- Packaged Food in South Korea
- Packaged Food in South Africa
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in India
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in China
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Germany
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Colombia
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Macedonia
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Brazil