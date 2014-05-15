Fast Market Research recommends "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Retail value growth in 2013 is expected to reach 4%. With yoghurt and sour milk drinks positioned as health food in the Philippines, the category continues to capitalise on the rising health awareness among consumers. Retail value sales are expected to reach Ps6.5 billion in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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