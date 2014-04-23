New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Value added products, particularly those containing pro/pre biotics, for example Activia from Al Safi Danone Ltd and Almarai Vetal Probiotic from Almarai Co Ltd in spoonable yoghurt and drinking yoghurt respectively, continued to drive growth in yoghurt in 2013. Improvements over the second half of the review period in terms of chilled supply chains and shelf space enabled these products to become widely available even in independent small grocery outlets and convenience stores. Increased...
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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