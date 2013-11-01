Yogibo Bean Bag Store to Open in Manchester, Connecticut on November 1, 2013

Nashua, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Yogibo’s thirteenth store will be open soon in The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut. The furniture store will open November 1, 2013 and will be located near Barnes and Noble on the first floor. It will feature the Yogibo’s contemporary furniture and home decor products with a unique line of comfort accessories.



Yogibo is the industry leader in making modern, new aged “bean bag” type furniture and other comfort products. The offerings commonly known as “Yogibos”, are different from most bean bags as they are made of a cotton-lycra fabric outer cover that stretches and adjusts to the body’s movements with near-frictionless beads, molding to the body and making them unlike any bean bags people have sat in before.



Their Bean bag inspired items include a wide range of innovative indoor and outdoor lounge furniture in a variety of designs, shapes and colors. The versatile bean bag chairs are also unique for how they can be stored. When not needed they can be easily picked up and stood on end on the side of the room. They adapt to be used to in living rooms, bedrooms, offices, apartments and college dormitories. The company also features a complete line of comfort aiding accessories such as laptop trays, blankets, pillows, storage units and rugs. There is even a product line for pets including several styles and sizes of comfortable pet beds.



After initial success at trade shows, festivals and online sales, Yogibo opened its first bean bag store in 2009 in Natick, Massachusetts to much fanfare. The company now has retail locations in Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York and ships to the continental United States via its online store. Since its inception, Yogibo has been widely recognized in the furniture industry for unique, stylish and adaptable furniture. In 2010 Yogibo was recognized for best product for the dorm by the magazine “Student Advisor”. In 2013 ESPN choose Yogibo chairs as “Must-Have” NFL-watching gear.



Eyal Levy, CEO of Yogibo, is very excited about the new location. “After having three stores in the state, we know that Connecticut is a great market for us. We have received a good amount of requests to open a branch east to Hartford and we’re very glad that the opportunity came. The management, General Growth Properties, is a great strategic partner to work with and we’re very excited.”



The Shoppes at Buckland Hills is an upscale mall located in Manchester Connecticut. The mall currently features over 120 retail stores such as Macy’s and Sears. For more information on the stores and facilities at Buckland Hills, visit them online at http://www.theshoppesatbucklandhills.com/.



About Yogibo

Yogibo encourages shoppers to come visit the newly opened Manchester store or any of the other fourteen retail locations. The full line of Bean bag chairs and accessories can also be purchased online at http://www.Yogibo.com



The Shoppes at Buckland Hills

194 Buckland Hills Drive, Suite 1024

Manchester CT 06042

860-644-0729