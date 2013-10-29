"Yogurt in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Yogurt in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Yoghurt in South Korea by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This report covers all drinking/cultured and spoonable yoghurts and yoghurt type drinks. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Yoghurt in South Korea is given in KRW and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Korea. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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