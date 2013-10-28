Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Yokogawa Electric Corporation : Industrial Goods and Machinery - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Yokogawa Electric Corporation : Industrial Goods and Machinery - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Yokogawa Electric Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Yokogawa Electric Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Yokogawa Electric Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Yokogawa) is a manufacturer of measurement and control equipment. The company is principally involved in the industrial automation and control and test and measurement business operations. The company provides industrial automation and control systems for monitoring and controlling processes in various production facilities. It also provides measuring instruments for the development and production of electrical, automotive and electronic equipment. Furthermore, Yokogawa Electric develops marine navigation systems and aircraft instrument. It also offers hydrological and meteorological equipment that include measuring instruments such as hydrostatic level gauges and rain gauges. The company caters to a number of industries including oil and gas, foods, automotive, pulp and paper, electrical, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery and marine equipment. It operates through over 88 companies across 55 countries. Yokogawa Electric is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Yokogawa Electric Corporation



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