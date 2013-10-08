Yoo Security Continues to Provide Excellent Computer Security Services and Tips on Security Practices for Malware and Virus Removal

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Computer security is a challenge in today’s times. With hackers finding ways and means to hack the users account or computer and trouble them, it becomes imperative to have a security system. The computer can get a virus or malware infection and can collapse. The user must not be intimidated by these viruses but must find a way to deal with them. There are various ways to remove virus from the computer. It is important to do a proper search and find out what is available in the market.



One such virus infection is the FBI cyber crime division virus. This virus is very tricky and can pose to be the real FBI. What happens is that the computer gets locked and a message saying that due to violations the computer is locked and the user has to pay a fine to open it. This is not a fine but is ransom to the hackers. Don’t pay this money as it will only encourage them in this crime. Find ways to remove this virus .Yes it is possible the user can remove the virus with proper removal tools.



The US department of Homeland security virus is another infection to the computer by hackers. It is similar to the FBI virus. This virus also locks the computer and asks for ransom. It could be anything between 100$ to 300$. Once they lock the computer they can make alterations to the computer settings and play around with sensitive data. They harass the user by demanding ransom on the pretext of unlocking the system.



About Yoo Security

This company provides security with measures such as malware and virus removal, system optimization and maintenance. They give 24/7, round the clock support at affordable prices. Their professionals are experts in this field and are completely certified before they touch the client’s computer. They cater to home users as well as small ventures. They are proud of their services and care for their clients.



Contact Information:

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Country: US

Contact Email: support@yoosecurity.com

Complete Address: 102 S. Tejon St.Suite 1100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Contact Phone: 719 578 3344

Website: http://guides.yoosecurity.com/