Yoo Security Offers Latest Information on the FBI Porn Scam Virus and Other Malware Plaguing the Internet

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Hacking can be very troublesome and harmful if not taken care of at the right time. One needs to take swift actions to remove them and not be intimidated by them. Hackers feel a sense of victory as they create problems for the innocent users. They are unscrupulous and commit cyber crime at the drop of a hat. There are a number of threatening viruses that can cause problems.



One such virus scam is the FBI Porno Scam. Those watching pornographic sites had their computers locked and were told that their IP address was sent to the authorities by the FBI. On this pretext they were asked for a ransom of $200 in the time frame of 72 hours. The users were scared that they would be hauled up by the FBI and thus obliged the hacker by paying the sum through money back. This was a huge scam and made big reviews in the cyber world.



FBI Anti Piracy Warning virus is a version of the above verse. It alleges that the user has downloaded illegal files and has viewed child pornography. This so called illegal act elicits $200 by the FBI. But beware, this is just a scam and a virus is inserted in your system that looks so real and one starts getting threatened by the allegations those are demonstrated to be punishable under various articles of the Law.



Interpol Department of Cybercrime virus locks the computer and extends a threat saying that one is booked because of viewing malicious websites, spam mails and terrorist information. They ask for a fine to unlock ones computer on the pretext that the fine would be given to the crime branch and no legal action will be taken against the IP user.



With the virus threats on a rise and becoming a money minting machine for the hackers, it is beneficial not to fall in the trap and appoint an online security service provider to take care of computer security needs. These professionals ensure safe virus and malware removal from the system and a trouble free computer usage.



About Yoo Security

Yoo Security, subsidiary of YooCare, is an online security expert that takes care of virus and malware removal. It also repairs PC and mobile sets and provides quality maintenance services. Their website with its constant upgraded articles and scam alerts guides individuals to safely remove viruses manually without harming the operating software.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact at:

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Country: US

Contact Email: support@yoosecurity.com

Complete Address: 102 S. Tejon St.Suite 1100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Contact Phone: 719 578 3344

Website: http://guides.yoosecurity.com/