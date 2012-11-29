YooCare, a Company That Protects Computers from Security Threats, Now Helps 5,000 Customers a Week

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- YooCare, a company that is committed to helping people protect their computers from a wide variety of nasty viruses, has just reached an impressive milestone: 5,000 customers a week now use a combination of YooCare’s online service and YooSecurity malware removal service. These services help customers remove a rash of serious computer viruses, including the Ukash virus and the FBI virus.



In addition to the company’s outstanding and knowledgeable YooCare online PC service, another reason for the company’s rapidly growing popularity with its customers is the many resources that are available on the company’s website. For example, a YooCare PC service blog provides step-by-step instructions on how to effectively eliminate a wide assortment of viruses from computers.



The company’s YooSecurity malware and virus removal service has been busy lately helping many computer owners with FBI virus removal. Also known as the FBI Moneypak virus, it is defined as ransomware that stops the user’s computer from working, while also flashing a message saying that the FBI has locked up the computer and that $100 must be paid to get it working again.



Another common service these days is the Ukash virus removal. Similar to the FBI virus, the Ukash virus gives computer owners a full screen message warning them that their computer has been blocked for illegal online activities, and that the government requires 100 Euros to make it work again.



In both cases, although the people with these computer viruses have not done anything wrong and are not under scrutiny by the FBI or the government, these messages can be rather disturbing to receive. This is why the YooSecurity virus and malware removal guides that are available from the company are so useful; they offer helpful and reassuring advice on how to effectively deal with these viruses.



Customers who need help with their PCs can rest assured that YooCare will provide them with the service that they need; the company’s in-house employees have all been professionally trained to the highest standard of online PC repair.



“Besides internal tests, YooCarers are required to pass almost all the industry certifications like Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) and Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) certifications before serving you and resolving your problems,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted.



“Once you submit your requests via live chat, phone call or email tickets, our experts will start analyzing your issues and then resolve your problems remotely via the Internet.”



About YooCare

YooCare was founded in Colorado. The company also has service centers located in Korea and China. YooCare provides complete computer care services 24/7 online that protect computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain computers in a healthy status. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware and malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com