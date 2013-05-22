YooCare and YooSecurity Announce a New Service That Can Remove Most Cases of the FBI MoneyPak Virus

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, a company that provides its customers with round-the-clock computer services, is now offering a new service that is 99 percent effective at removing the FBI MoneyPak virus scam. Founded in June, 2012, the FBI MoneyPak virus is still wreaking havoc on many computers. Over the past year, the virus has morphed into new variants, which give computer users a fake message that their system has been blocked and they must pay a fine—usually around $300 or so—to get their computer working again.



YooSecurity has been following this troubling FBI MoneyPak virus closely and is now able to remove both the original form and its variants in the vast majority of cases. This comes as great news to the many people who have been affected by this virus. Even though many computer users realize the request for money is a scam, it can be extremely stressful for them to be advised that they will be in trouble with the law if they do not hand over the money to get their PCs up and running again.



Another virus that YooSecurity can help remove from computers is called the International Cyber Security Protection Alliance virus. Like the FBI MoneyPak, this virus gives computer users a message that they have done some sort of illegal activity, and that they will have to pay a fine to unlock their computers.



Anybody whose computer has been affected by a malicious virus is welcome to contact the friendly and efficient staff at YooSecurity at any time; the knowledgeable team of employees is able to identify and eliminate a wide variety of computer viruses, including the Oyodomo.com redirect virus, Snap.do redirect virus, Win 7 Security Cleaner Pro virus, Internet Security 2013 virus, Delta Search virus, and the MoneyPak, Ukash and Paysafecard virus.



YooSecurity can also help people remove the Sweetpacks redirect virus from their PCs. As an article on the YooSecurity website noted, this pesky virus will change the system settings of a computer and redirect the users to pages filled with ads and pop ups.



“The hackers behind this virus send the infected users to these sites in hopes that they click on the links and ads, as they receive payment every time the ads are clicked on,” the article explained, adding that any search performed on Google, Yahoo, or Bing will send the user to a page that is not relevant to the search.



“The attack can also make changes to the default browser, the background image on the desktop, as well as the icons.”



About YooCare and YooSecurity

YooCare provides complete computer care services 24/7 online to protect their clients’ computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain their computers in a healthy status. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware and malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com