YooCare and YooSecurity Announce a New Service That Can Remove the United States Courts Virus

06/05/2013 -- YooCare, a company that offers round the clock computer care services to its clients, and YooSecurity, a security brand of the company, have just announced a new service that can effectively remove the United States Courts virus from computers.



The United States Courts virus is a type of ransomware that is similar to the FBI Moneypak virus. This notorious computer virus has gotten a lot of attention lately for its ability to frighten computer users by displaying a message that they must pay a fine via Moneypak to unlock their system, or they will be charged as a criminal.



The United States Courts virus is another police ransomware that operates in the same nefarious manner. Although it cannot truly lock the entire computer, it does shut down the computer screen, falsely telling people that they were looking at illegal websites or activities. By paying a $300 fine within 48 hours, the message advises computer users, they can get their computer unlocked and up and running once again. Despite the fact that most people realize they have not done anything wrong, getting this type of computer virus can be extremely stressful, and can cause a loss of valuable work time.



This is where YooCare and YooSecurity can help—experienced computer owners can follow the instructions located in the YooCare virus and malware removal guides that are posted on the website, or if they feel they need a little more help and guidance, they can call the company to get professional tech support.



“The United States Courts Virus scam can get into a computer system by opening an email attachment that contains the attack or clicking on a link that has the virus included in a popular download found of freeware and shareware websites,” an article on the YooSecurity website noted, adding that because these sites have huge traffic numbers, hackers are sure to get thousands of people to download free software, video, or music files that they use to bait the ransomware attack.



The friendly and knowledgeable staff at YooCare and YooSecurity work diligently to be sure their sites contain the most up-to-date information about the latest computer viruses. For example, a scam that is also causing a lot of problems is called the System Doctor 2014. Helpful information on the site will advise computer users how to successfully remove this fake security tool that also tries to get money from people around the world.



About YooCare and YooSecurity

