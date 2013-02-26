YooCare Announces It Has Helped to Resolve More Than 100,000 Cases of Malware or Virus Removal

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- YooCare, a company that provides its customers with complete online computer care services, has just reached an impressive milestone. Since opening just one year ago, YooCare, and its security subsidiary YooSecurity, have now finished over 100,000 cases of virus and malware removal services worldwide. According to information on the YooCare malware/virus information blog, one of the most common issues that clients have needed help with is learning how to remove the FBI virus.



Also known as the FBI Moneypak virus, this particularly nasty form of ransomware alerts people that they have been doing some type of illegal activity on their computers, such as spreading malware. In order to pay for their alleged “crime,” computer users are told they must remit a $100 fine and enter a Moneypak code. Even though people have not typically done anything wrong, getting this type of message can be very disconcerting. Thanks to the help of the YooSecurity Malware Removal Guides and the expert and reassuring advice from the staff at YooCare, people can learn how to remove FBI virus and other destructive viruses from their computers.



As an article on the YooCare website noted, viruses and other malware are now more common than ever. In addition, many of these malicious viruses are engineered in a way that prevents major anti-virus software to detect and remove them in time. Because most of the experts at YooCare have more than 8 years’ worth of experience in the field of computer security, they are able to help their clients effectively get rid of all sorts of computer viruses, including the Win 7 Security Plus 2013 malware.



“Virus, Spyware and Malware removal is a complex task, and any mistakes like editing Windows Registry may damage your system and pose a greater risk to lose your data,” the article noted, adding that YooCare can help people remove all threats from their PCs while also teaching them how to prevent malware from infecting their system in the first place.



“Just give us the permission so that we can remotely access your computer via Internet and our YooCare certified technicians can perform a quick diagnosis to detect and remove spyware hidden in your system files and registry entries permanently. At the same time, you can watch all the steps during the help session via the encrypted remote window.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about YooCare is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; in addition to reading about the wide range of services YooCare offers, they can also browse through the customer testimonial section.



For example, a customer named Mike recently praised YooCare for its quick service and great results.



“Got rid of a virus that infected my computer locking everything up. Outstanding and will recommend YooCare to others,” Mike wrote.



