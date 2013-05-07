YooCare Announces That It Is Now Serving 6,000 Plus Customers a Week

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- YooCare, a company that provides round the clock computer related services to its clients, has just announced a new milestone: the company is now serving 6,000-plus customers every week. From computer owners who need to know how to remove International Cyber Security Protection Alliance viruses to needing other information about malware removal services, the friendly and knowledgeable staff at YooCare is ready and willing to help.



Lately, the staff has also been spending a lot of time helping their customers remove FBI Cybercrime Division virus. This virus, which has absolutely nothing to do with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is a nasty scam that tries to get computer owners to pay money to get their computer to work again. Although many people typically feel stressed or frightened when their computer locks up and they are advised that they need to pay a fine, the staff at YooCare offers helpful reassurance.



“The first thing that should be clear is that it is nothing more than a scam malware,” an article on the YooCare website noted, adding that because the cyber criminals use such a realistic-looking emblem from the FBI Cybercrime Division, it is understandable why so many people believe the messages they are receiving are true.



“If your computer has already been locked by this FBI Cybercrime Division Virus and you have not paid the fine as it required, it’s not too late to adopt measures to remove it from your computer.”



The article also contains an in-depth manual removal guide on how to effectively eliminate the FBI Cybercrime Division virus from computers. Anybody who has questions about the instructions or feels that they do not have the computer skills necessary to remove the virus is welcome to contact YooCare for further help.



In an effort to help its clients, YooCare strives to post the latest malware information on its website. This way, people can stay up to date on the latest computer viruses and how to remove them. Anybody who would like further information about YooCare is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the many services the company provides, as well as read through the malware removal guide and helpful blog posts about the most recent computer viruses.



